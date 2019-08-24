Exclusive Video: Paul Joseph Watson Inside Bloody Hong Kong Clashes

Chaos again hit Hong Kong today as demonstrators marched against surveillance cameras and the possible introduction of China’s social credit system.

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters upset at facial recogniction and other forms of monitoring that they believe is being imposed by the Chinese government.

Hong Kongers fear the social credit score – which has been used to ban dissidents from buying plane and train tickets – will be introduced there soon.

Watch the footage below

Stand off at Kwun Tung Station pic.twitter.com/9Mu4fMvMan — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 24, 2019

Aftermath of tear gassing in Hong Kong. Video of clashes coming soon. pic.twitter.com/AGJSC54rej — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 24, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong have destroyed a “smart lamp,” which is used for surveillance. Riot police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/EQu72Dvn30 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 24, 2019

One of the reasons for this protest is opposition to facial recognition cameras. Hong Kongers fear introduction of China’s social credit system here. pic.twitter.com/fYThvAS4Fn — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 24, 2019