Exclusive Video: Paul Joseph Watson Inside Bloody Hong Kong Clashes

Chaos again hit Hong Kong today as demonstrators marched against surveillance cameras and the possible introduction of China’s social credit system.

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters upset at facial recogniction and other forms of monitoring that they believe is being imposed by the Chinese government.

Hong Kongers fear the social credit score – which has been used to ban dissidents from buying plane and train tickets – will be introduced there soon.

Watch the footage below and be sure to follow @PrisonPlanet on Twitter for more.


Related Articles

China Eases Gold Import Restrictions Amid Trade War

China Eases Gold Import Restrictions Amid Trade War

World News
Comments
Sweden Feuds With Hungary Over Pro-Family Policies

Sweden Feuds With Hungary Over Pro-Family Policies

World News
Comments

No Deal Brexit: What Will Actually Happen

World News
comments

Trump Calls Himself ‘The Chosen One’ To Take On China

World News
comments

Trump Hammers “Nasty” Greenland PM; Knocks NATO Spending

World News
comments

Comments