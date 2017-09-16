Chaos in St Louis

An estimated 1,000 protesters angry over the acquittal of a white police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect surrounded the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, broke two windows, and threw red paint at the residence before some 200 riot police arrived and dispersed the crowd, it was reported late Friday.

Ten police officers were injured as cops moved to quell the violence, police said.

It was not known if Krewson, a Democrat, was home at the time of the protest, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

At one point, protesters were able to walk up to the front door of the house and knock on it, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The protesters then gathered on the lawn and began shouting toward the home before police forced them back.

This is what @CNN is calling the peaceful protestors in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/6oDMRR11aY — ⚓Kevin Booker ⚓ (@KevinBooker206) September 16, 2017

Thugs in St. Louis burn the American flag during their protest on the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley. Disgusting!!#STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/YlCM49u7ly — Tennessee (@10_gop) September 16, 2017

Protesters took to St Louis streets after judge delivered not guilty verdict in officer-involved shooting case. More https://t.co/GTRA37jIrf pic.twitter.com/hd84hybHzz — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2017

UPDATE: Police use tear gas to disperse crowd defacing St. Louis mayor’s home. https://t.co/Rko3WVEUcN pic.twitter.com/zSCrdfhOTs — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) September 16, 2017

Rioters Smashed Windows Of Public Library In St Louis pic.twitter.com/rczMsozHfH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2017

