Chaotic Scene Unfolds As Car Plows Through Trump Supporters In California, Multiple Injuries Reported; Driver Arrested

Several people were injured on Saturday after a car plowed through a group of Trump supporters who were counter-protesting a Black Lives Matter rally in Yorba Linda, California.

The driver raced down the street as people carrying Thin Blue Line and American flags chased her, only to be faced with a line of police cars. She then continued down the wrong side of the road for a stretch before being stopped and taken into custody.

At least two injuries were reported with one being taken away by an ambulance.

Moment of arrest pic.twitter.com/HtJyq1E7Y6 — Conservative South Africa (@Conservative_ZA) September 27, 2020

Different angle:

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don't have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020



According to the OC Register, the BLM march took place on Imperial Highway – while counter-protesters gathered on the other side. The conservative group crossed over to the BLM protesters to confront them when the white sedan ‘came tearing through the crowd.’

A car just drove through a crowd. The crowd then chased after the white sedan. This person was hurt. pic.twitter.com/0iAhWkcRnu — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

