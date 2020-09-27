Chaotic Scene Unfolds As Car Plows Through Trump Supporters In California, Multiple Injuries Reported; Driver Arrested

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Several people were injured on Saturday after a car plowed through a group of Trump supporters who were counter-protesting a Black Lives Matter rally in Yorba Linda, California.

The driver raced down the street as people carrying Thin Blue Line and American flags chased her, only to be faced with a line of police cars. She then continued down the wrong side of the road for a stretch before being stopped and taken into custody.

At least two injuries were reported with one being taken away by an ambulance.

Different angle:


According to the OC Register, the BLM march took place on Imperial Highway – while counter-protesters gathered on the other side. The conservative group crossed over to the BLM protesters to confront them when the white sedan ‘came tearing through the crowd.’

Leftist Historian: Amy Coney Barrett Is A "White Colonizer" For Adopting Black Children

U.S. News
Atlanta fraudster set up 'Black Lives Matter' group, pocketed $200,000 in donations - FBI

VIDEO: Kamala Harris Says Tupac Is the 'Best Rapper Alive', Is Unable to Name Any Modern Artists

