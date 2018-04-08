'Chappaquiddick' Star: Everybody Gave Ted Kennedy A Pass

Image Credits: Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

Jason Clarke got quite the education after accepting the lead role in Chappaquiddick.

The movie, out April 6, follows the events surrounding the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne. Sen. Ted Kennedy (Clarke) was driving Kopechne, a campaign worker for his late brother Robert F. Kennedy, home on the Massachusettes island of Chappaquiddick when he crashed his Oldsmobile through a fence, landing the car in a pond.

Kennedy escaped the submerged car but Koechne remained trapped inside. The Senator waited 10 hours to call for help.

“I was overcome, I’m frank to say, by a jumble of emotions: grief, fear, doubt, exhaustion, panic, confusion and shock,” he said at the time.

