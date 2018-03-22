Charges dropped against most Turkish officers accused in D.C. clash

Charges have been dropped against 11 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail that were accused of beating protesters in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors made the decision to drop the charges against 11 of out the 15 security members in connection with the incident.

Police originally announced charges against 16 people in connection with the violent clashes in June.

The scuffle took place last May after roughly two dozen protesters gathered outside of the Turkish Embassy to protest Erdogan’s policies during his visit to Washington.

