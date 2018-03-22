Charges dropped against most Turkish officers accused in D.C. clash

Charges have been dropped against 11 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail that were accused of beating protesters in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors made the decision to drop the charges against 11 of out the 15 security members in connection with the incident.

Police originally announced charges against 16 people in connection with the violent clashes in June.

The scuffle took place last May after roughly two dozen protesters gathered outside of the Turkish Embassy to protest Erdogan’s policies during his visit to Washington.

Read more


Related Articles

Attack at Air Force Base in California Reportedly being Treated as Terrorism

Attack at Air Force Base in California Reportedly being Treated as Terrorism

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Base Revolts Over Signing of Budget Bill

Trump Base Revolts Over Signing of Budget Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Public Schools Are No Longer ‘Schools’ But Liberal Indoctrination Stations

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Admin Charges Iranians for Hacking Campaign Against U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump Called The Iraq War A ‘Disaster.’ His New National Security Adviser Was Its Biggest Cheerleader

U.S. News
Comments

Comments