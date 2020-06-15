Charles Barkley Warns of "Slippery Slope" When it Comes To NFL Kneeling

Touching on the subject of kneeling during the National Anthem as a form of protest in the NFL, former NBA star and TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley warned the sports world not to judge athletes for not participating in the demonstrations.

“This is a very slippery slope,” Barkley said. “Does it make you a bad guy if you don’t kneel? Because if you go back and look at Colin Kaepernick, there was only like 30 players kneeling with him. Does that make all those other black guys bad guys?”

“I just think this is a very slippery slope,” the former NBA star reiterated. “I think if you want to kneel, God bless you. Thank you for the protest. But I don’t think you a bad guy, because, even going back to Drew Brees… He said what the flag meant to him. It’s going to mean something different to everybody, but, like I said, it doesn’t make you a bad guy if you don’t kneel in my opinion.”

Drew Brees was criticized in the beginning of June for saying he disagreed with “disrespecting the flag” as a part of protests.

Barkley said Brees “was wrong in his initial statement, but the level of vitriol, anger and things like that, I think it was overkill.”

Elaborating, Barkley added, “This level of ‘we’ve got to kill everybody who says something we disagree with.’ I’m never gonna go with the mob.”

In another example of the liberal sports mob displaying “vitriol” and “anger” towards someone they simply disagree with came as Oklahoma State University’s head football coach Mike Gundy was shamed for wearing a One America News t-shirt while fishing.

