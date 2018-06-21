Charles Krauthammer Dead

Image Credits: The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty.

Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor, Pulitzer Prize winner, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author who came to be known as the dean of conservative commentators, has died. He was 68.

His death had been expected after he wrote a heartbreaking letter to colleagues, friends and viewers on June 8 that said in part “I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me…

““Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump: North Korea Returns Remains of 200 U.S. Troops

Trump: North Korea Returns Remains of 200 U.S. Troops

U.S. News
Comments
Deranged: Leftists Are Blaming Trump For 2016 Abuses At Immigrant Detention Center

Deranged: Leftists Are Blaming Trump For 2016 Abuses At Immigrant Detention Center

U.S. News
Comments

Don’t Get Played; Get Woke to the Outrage Scam

U.S. News
Comments

Nancy Pelosi Demands Zero Border Enforcement: Detention of Illegal Aliens Is ‘Form of Child Abuse’

U.S. News
Comments

Court Rejects Abortion Giant’s Demand for Church Emails

U.S. News
Comments

Comments