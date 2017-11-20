Charles Manson: The Eco-Warrior Who Wanted to Kill Humans to Save the Earth

In light of the death of murderous cult leader Charles Manson, it’s worth re-iterating a fact that most people don’t know – after being imprisoned for ordering the infamous 1969 murder spree, Mason became an eco-warrior preaching the need to cull humanity in order to save the planet.

Manson passed away yesterday at the age of 83 having once attempted to start a brutal race war by ordering the killings of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate, notorious crimes that many assert marked the end of the hippy era of free love.

However, despite it being common knowledge that Manson went on to become a counter-culture anti-hero, most don’t know that he also later embraced environmentalism as a justification for his insane actions.

During a series of interviews, Manson preached about the need to wipe out large numbers of humans to solve overpopulation and global warming, a mantra that was then adopted by the far-left.

During a 1987 appearance on The Today Show, Manson attempted to absolve himself of blame for his role in the murders by saying the slayings were justified in the name of the environment and expressing regret that he could not have killed more people.

Responding to a question about why he directed the killings, Manson said, “I am working to save my air, my water, my trees and my wildlife, and I’m trying to do away with society.”

“Why don’t you tell them that the polar caps are melting because you’re creating so much heat with this machine,” continued Manson….“Maybe I should have killed four or five hundred people then I would have felt better, I would have felt like I’d really offered society something…..the truth is the planet Earth is dying.”

In a separate part of the same interview, Manson chillingly states, “If I started murdering people, there’d be none of you left.”

Manson also talks about the need to set up “suicide parlors” so that people can kill themselves in an orderly fashion so that the world can be cleansed of humans.

In another interview with Geraldo Rivera, Manson goes further, saying that 50 million dead will be required to please mother Earth.

“I’m gonna kill you, as many as I can. I’m gonna pile you up to the sky, I figure about 50 million,” said Manson, “I figure if I can get about 50 million of you I might be able to save my trees and my air and my water and my wildlife.”

Manson characterized the slaughter of 50 million people in the name of saving the planet as “just a drop in the bucket of what’s really coming.”

Despite television networks being banned from interviewing him in the late 80s, Manson continued to draw new followers who were keen to hear his message about climate change.

“Manson thinks the destruction of the environment is much more serious than we are being made out to believe,” one such believer told CNN. “Our government keeps covering up problems with pollution, with coal, with automobiles. Charlie says we need to get back to the horse.”

Another of Manson’s “followers,” a 24 year-old woman Manson named “Star,” invoked the Club of Rome’s infamous 1990 publication entitled The First Global Revolution, in which the organization outlined how they would manufacture ecological scares in order to manipulate the public into accepting the imposition of a dictatorial world government run by them, when she talked about Manson’s belief that humans were the enemy of the Earth.

“The goal, really, the main goal is to basically save life on the planet Earth from the humans,” she said. “We have a key to make this goal accomplished, and that key is Charlie Manson,” she said.

In 1975, one of Manson’s “family,” known as “Squeaky” Fromme, attempted to murder President Gerald Ford in the name of saving California’s redwood trees.

In another interview, Manson stated that the only solution to the problem would be to institute a one world government.

“We’ve got to get a one world government,” said Manson, “We’ve got to have it man.”

