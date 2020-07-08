Charlie Daniels Powerful Interview: Agenda 21, Marxist Takeover and Where Our Country Is Headed

In this powerful interview, country music icon Charlie Daniels lays out the dangers of Agenda 21, the United Nations, the Marxist communist revolution, who Obama really is, and much more. This classic interview originally aired on May 4th, 2012.

Alex Jones interviews Roger Stone days before his prison sentence is set to begin as he releases new information in the Ghislaine Maxwell / Jeffrey Epstein case.

