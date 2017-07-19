Charlie Gard and His Parents Given U.S. Citizenship to Fly Him to America for Treatment

Pro-life Congressmen gave Charlie Gard new hope this week when they granted the British infant and his parents permanent residence in the United States.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a pro-life Republican from Nebraska, announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

“We just passed amendment that grants permanent resident status to #CharlieGard and family so Charlie can get the medical treatment he needs,” Fortenberry wrote.

Pro-life Congressman Kevin Yoder, a Republican from Kansas, added:

.@HouseAppropsGOP voted today to give lawful permanent residence to #CharlieGard so he can come to the US for world class medical care pic.twitter.com/FUTbfeZSr4 — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) July 18, 2017

Charlie’s parents and his hospital are involved in an on-going legal battle over his medical care. The 11-month-old British infant suffers from a mitochondrial disease and brain damage.

