Charlie Gard case: Parents Withdraw Application to Bring Sick Baby to US

With tears streaming down their faces, the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard on Monday withdrew their application seeking to take the child to the United States for an experimental medical treatment, with the couple’s lawyer announcing “the window of opportunity has been lost.” 

Attorney Grant Armstrong said at London’s High Court it was too late for the 11-month-old child to receive treatment. Recent medical tests revealed Charlie has irreversible muscular damage.

“It’s too late for Charlie,” Armstrong said. “The damage has been done.”

Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, cried in the courtroom as the lawyer announced the news — their last bid to seek permission to take their child to the U.S. for treatment.

Read more


Related Articles

China Warns India Not to ‘push its luck’ Amid Border Stand-off in Himalayas

China Warns India Not to ‘push its luck’ Amid Border Stand-off in Himalayas

World News
Comments
EU Prepared to Retaliate Against Russia Sanctions Being Prepared By US Congress

EU Prepared to Retaliate Against Russia Sanctions Being Prepared By US Congress

World News
Comments

Islamist Migrant Set To Be Released From German Prison Despite Making Terror Threats

World News
Comments

Hungary’s PM: E.U. is ‘in Alliance’ With Soros to Flood Europe With Refugees

World News
Comments

French President Macron’s popularity rating drops

World News
Comments

Comments