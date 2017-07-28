Charlie Gard Dies in Hospice, Reports Say

Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby whose parents fought a highly publicized court battle to treat him with an experimental approach in the U.S., died on Friday in a hospice, The Daily Mail reported.

Gard’s parents, after losing the court battle to bring him to the U.S. for the experimental treatment, then sought to bring Gard home to die; but Gard’s parents were again opposed by the Great Ormand Street Hospital.

Eventually, the beleaguered couple conceded and allowed him to be moved to a hospice, where he spent his final hours.

