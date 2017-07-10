Charlie Gard's mum says Donald Trump and the Pope have 'saved his life' with dramatic last minute intervention

The intervention of the Pope and US President Donald Trump in Charlie Gard ‘s case has “saved his life so far”, his mother has said.

Little Charlie, 11-months-old, has a rare genetic condition which specialists say has left him deaf, blind, brain-damaged, in pain and with no hope of recovery.

But high-profile figures have intervened in a last-minute attempt to save Charlie’s life and claim he can be helped.

The Vatican and the US president tweeted their support for Charlie’s parents and hospitals in Rome and the US have offered to take the little boy in.

Charlie’s mum Connie Yates told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: “Yeah, they have saved his life so far.

