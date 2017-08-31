‘Charlie Hebdo’ Cover Depicts Texas Harvey Victims As Drowning Nazis

The French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, has a cover praising God for sending a hurricane to Texas, and depicting victims of the flooding there as Nazis.

Here is the cover:

Charlie Hebdo Mag Translation: "God exists. He drowned all Texas Neo-Nazis" It's like dems peddling "all GOP are Nazis" myth is reckless? pic.twitter.com/T596SjnlfV — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 31, 2017

The caption “Dieu Existe! Il A Noye Tous Les Neo Nazis Du Texas!” translates as “God Exists! He Drowned All Neo Nazis of Texas!

The magazine previously hit headlines in 2015, after its HQ in Paris was attacked by Islamic extremists following the publication of images depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

The artist who drew the latest cover, Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau, was injured in the attack.

The magazine was also recently criticized for publishing a magazine cover depicting the victims of the Barcelona attack, with a caption ‘Islam, religion of peace’

Charlie Hebdo's front cover on the #Barcelona attacks: 'Islam, religion of peace' pic.twitter.com/JMtAU8vJME — Santiago de la P. (@delaPR_) August 23, 2017

Americans on Twitter reacted to the latest Hebdo cover with anger:

#CharlieHebdo the cover translates 2:God exists,he drowned all the Neo-Nazis of Texas. FYI:Not all Texans are Neo-Nazis and Fuck You #Harvey pic.twitter.com/4CdzK3NXU1 — Audrey Wingfield (@WingfieldAudrey) August 29, 2017

A garish rag. This is standard Hebdo "humour". The difference is Texans won't care, unlike the terrorists who attacked them in 2015. — Gunservant.com 🇿🇦 (@Gunservant) August 31, 2017

This failing rag would have already disappeared many years ago without the French gvt's subsidies. Stupidly offensive &, worse, not funny. — Francis Lagneau (@FrancisLagneau1) August 31, 2017

Yes, but is it really a loss to drown from all the tears of the french as they surrender… I just don't know. — Mutual Feelings (@MuhMutualFees) August 31, 2017

Let's see how they like it when they're begging to be saved from Islam in 30 years time. — HarryBo (@HarryBot2017) August 31, 2017

@SebGorka the Frenchies at #charlie_hebdo insulting Texas. Wonder if they will bring back the Mohammed cartoons? #classy — Barry H. Soetero (@PepeKTrump) August 31, 2017

@Charlie_Hebdo_ zero satirical abt misrepresenting citizens of great state of Texas especially when they r in distress. ugly #TexasStrong — batzion (@batzion) August 31, 2017

While not going as far as the French magazine, some leftist publications in the US have been slammed for publishing cartoons negatively depicting victims in Texas:

Hey @politico – why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/IVgMXGMPjS — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 30, 2017

What's actually going on in Texas vs. what Politico thinks is going on in Texas. pic.twitter.com/VbttfEAUkL — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 30, 2017

While the media seems intent on promoting disunity, images out of Texas show the complete opposite to be true.

Some have responded with their own cartoons to put the record straight: