Charlie Hebdo Journalist: ‘Islam Must Submit to Criticism’

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Charlie Hebdo journalist Zineb El Rhazoui has received rape and death threats for saying “Islam must submit to criticism”.

The journalist, who has lived under police protection since a number of her colleagues at the satirical magazine were murdered by radical Islamic terrorist for satirising the Prophet Mohammed, said she has received “Insults, racist insults, [and] threats of death or rape” since she insisted: “Islam must submit to criticism, submit to humor, submit to the laws of the Republic, submit to French law.”

“I have not changed my mind since,” she added defiantly in an interview with the Europe 1 radio station.

“I think that have not only the right to just say these things, but I think that in the current context, I also have the duty, because unfortunately, many voices have given way to the intellectual terror that is trying to impose this wall of silence on us,” explained the French-Moroccan.

Speaking to Le Figaro about the situation, Professor Laurent Bouvet, of the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, suggested El Rhazoui’s treatment was a consequence of hosting Islamic radicals who “do not accept the secularisation of society and secularism as a regulatory principle.”

