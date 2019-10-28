Charlie Kirk Accused Of Barring Nick Fuentes From Politicon Event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk allegedly ordered police to bar Catholic conservative commentator Nick Fuentes from his event at Politicon on Sunday.

Fuentes is a fierce critic of Kirk’s and many of his fans have been politely asking Kirk a bunch of hard questions at his events recently with hilarious results.

The Turning Point USA leader appears to have finally hit his breaking point.

YouTuber Nuance Bro said he witnessed a mic for a planned Q&A being removed while inside the event:

Inside the event, Kirk was lamenting the “death of free speech”:

That’s Conservatism, Inc. for you, ladies and gentlemen.

As I reported on Friday, Kirk’s TPUSA put on a “free speech” event last week where they had “conservative” YouTuber Hunter Avallone claim Big Tech targeting conservatives for censorship was a myth.

