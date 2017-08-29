Charlottesville Fallout Divides Democrats

Democrats can’t agree on whether they’re laying a trap for the GOP over President Donald Trump’s response to the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — or about to step in a Republican-designed one themselves.

Democrats are pushing for votes on fighting domestic terrorism and hate crimes as well as other moves aimed at pressuring Republicans to repudiate Trump.

But some strategists warn Democrats should be careful about how deeply they wade into a fraught debate over identity politics — particularly one focused on Confederate statues that risks dividing the electorate.

