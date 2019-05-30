Charting The New York Times' Narrative [Updated & Expanded]

Georgia State University PhD student of Political Science, Zach Goldberg, searched through LexisNexis archives of the New York Times to perform a deep dive into how they’ve shaped the narrative by using terms like “whiteness,” “white privilege,” “implicit bias” and “diversity and inclusion” in their articles.

He shared his findings Tuesday in a long thread on Twitter:

This data isn’t perfect as it doesn’t adjust for number of articles written and chart the usage as a percentage of all articles but it’s still quite revealing.

The New York Times’ old “Chronicle“ feature produced very solid charts showing what percentage of their articles included various terms.

It produced charts such as this:

The Times pulled the feature shortly after it was released.



Blogger Audacious Epigone shared another revealing chart last week showing the types of prejudices the New York Times’ concerns itself with.

To quote Malcolm X: “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

The media is currently lashing out and demanding mass censorship because their fake narrative is collapsing.

UPDATE: Goldberg released new charts using percentages which make clear these results are not merely due to the New York Times increasing their output of articles.

Here’s that “safe space” chart: