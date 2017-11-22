Cigar-shaped object leaves solar system

Image Credits: ESO.

It came from outer space … and went back there two weeks later, having astonished and excited astronomers and planetary scientists.

A cigar-shaped object, less than half a kilometre long and barely bright enough to be detected by the world’s most powerful telescopes, paid us a flying visit in October this year – reminding us that the heavens still hold plenty of surprises.

There have been amazing changes in the way we view the smaller bodies in the solar system over the last five years. The Rosetta spacecraft’s observations of the duck-shaped comet 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko taught us a lot. Similarly, the heart-shaped ice-covered plains of Pluto photographed by New Horizons and the bright spots on Ceres, as imaged by the Dawn mission, have forced us to revise our ideas of the formation and evolution of comets, asteroids and faraway dwarf planets – and the relationship between them.

Read more


Related Articles

Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People

Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People

Science & Tech
Comments
Trump To Reverse Obama Era Net Neutrality

Trump To Reverse Obama Era Net Neutrality

Science & Tech
Comments

Google admits it tracked user location data even when the setting was turned off

Science & Tech
Comments

We just Beamed a Signal at Space Aliens. Was that a Bad Idea?

Science & Tech
Comments

Flowing sand, not water, on Mars

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments