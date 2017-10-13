Cheap Labor, Open Borders Swamp Embraces Trump's DHS Pick: 'Experience Being Valued over Outsiders'

The Washington, D.C. political establishment – which supports a constant inflow of cheap, foreign workers to take American blue-collar jobs – and open border policies, is heaping praise on President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kirstjen Nielsen.

Nielsen, a donor to Republican establishment darling Jeb Bush and former DHS official under President George W. Bush, is being praised by pro-open borders Bush allies with whom she’s previously worked.

In the Washington Post, former Bush official and lobbyist Stewart Verdery welcomed Trump’s choice to pick Nielsen to run DHS because she was not an outsider.

“Nielsen’s nomination is a strong signal of competence and experience being valued by the White House over ideologues and outsiders,” Verdery told the Washington Post. “The homeland mission requires an unusual, diverse set of skills, and she has expertise in almost all of them.”

