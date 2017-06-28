Cheapest Fuel Since 2005 Brings US Drivers 'Christmas in July'

Image Credits: Public Domain Pictures.

American drivers are preparing to hit the road this Fourth of July as seasonal gas prices plunge to their lowest in 12 years.

U.S. drivers will pay an average of $2.21 a gallon for gasoline over the holiday weekend, the lowest since 2005, according to Boston-based price tracker GasBuddy. For the first time in 17 years, gasoline prices are expected to be lower on July 4 than on New Year’s Day.

“It’s thrilling to see gas prices falling just in time for the most-traveled summer holiday,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, said in an emailed statement. “Perhaps we can finally get rid of the myth that gas prices go up for the holiday.”

