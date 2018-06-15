Check 'top of Drudge!': Trump Praises 'Great gentleman' Matt Drudge

Donald Trump on Friday referred reporters to DrudgeReport.com to check out his latest presidential milestones.

Explaining Democrats were responsible for the current uptick in illegal alien families being separated at the border, Trump pointed to numerous other administration success stories being ignored by the media but carried by Drudge.

“That’s why I think we’re going to do so well in the midterms,” Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday. “That and because — wait, that and because we have the strongest economy in the history of our nation. We have the best jobs numbers in the last 44 years, top of Drudge. The best job numbers in 44 years.”

In a follow up interview with Fox news, the president also noted Matt Drudge, the proprietor of the influential Drudge Report, had an amazing ability to promote stories which millions of readers find interesting.

“I saw a headline on Drudge, I think, this morning,” Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy told Trump. “Unemployment at a 44-year low.”

“Drudge is great, by the way,” Trump responded. “Matt Drudge is a great gentleman, who really — I don’t know, he’s got an ability to capture stories that people want to see.”

On Thursday, Drudge highlighted various Trump victories on the president’s 72nd birthday, including soaring economic growth, a huge drop in jobless rates and his recent historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to reports, Trump has met Drudge on numerous occasions, with some claiming the independent media mogul is at the White House “all the time.”

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735