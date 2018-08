Do you check your work email account when you’re out of the office? You might be harming your romantic relationships — and your mental health — a new study from a Virginia Tech expert shows.

According to research by professor William Becker, even though you think checking your out-of-hours email makes you a good employee, it’s doing serious damage.

Research shows that while workers don’t consider this to be a bad thing, their partners sure as heck do.

