Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Steve Bannon For 'Fat Shaming' Sean Spicer

Trump adviser Steve Bannon reportedly said White House briefings were happening off-camera more frequently because “Sean got fatter” — and Chelsea Clinton won’t stand for it.

On Tuesday morning, researcher Brian Klaas tweeted an Atlantic article about the dearth of White House briefings in the Trump administration. His post criticized a detail from the article – that Bannon, via text message to a reporter, explained that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s appearance was the reason why.

When asked why press briefings are now held off camera, Steve Bannon said "Sean got fatter." Pathetic & undemocratic https://t.co/sVM1R5iH9e pic.twitter.com/LkwFfQDhlm — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 20, 2017

