Chelsea Clinton Denies Devil Worship After Tweets to Church of Satan

Chelsea Clinton denied worshipping the devil Wednesday after sending several tweets to The Church of Satan.

The former first daughter exchanged pleasantries with the Satanic organization this week after noting how she had found herself in several Twitter threads with the group in 2017.

In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s…@Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

“In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together,” Clinton said. “In 2018, it’s… @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”

The Church of Satan soon responded, prompting Clinton to note how long it had been since their previous conversation. Clinton and the group then wished one another a Happy New Year.

“It’s been so long! Happy New Year!” Clinton said.

Same to you, here’s to a great 2018! — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 2, 2018

Several Twitter users were quick to question Clinton’s relationship with the organization, accusing the daughter of Bill and Hillary of worshipping Satan.

“At least @ChelseaClinton is open about worshiping #Satan,” one Twitter user said in a now deleted comment. “#CurchOfSatan If only @HillaryClinton could be as honest.”

Clinton swiftly responded and argued that her verbal exchanges with the group merely amounted to being respectful of others religious views.

“Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs,” Clinton said. “Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking. A very happy New Year to you Rhonda!”

Oh goodness gracious. We can be civil, cheerful, respectful to & friends with people who don’t share our religious beliefs. Sometimes, we even marry them. I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking. A very happy New Year to you Rhonda! https://t.co/8UH9SP8EWO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 3, 2018

Clinton, at the behest of another Twitter user, then urged members of The Church of Satan to make sure and sign up for Obamacare.

“All Americans, regardless of religious beliefs, should get the health care they need,” Clinton added.