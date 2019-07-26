Chelsea Clinton Denies Ties to Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Image Credits: Gotham/GC Images.

Since Jeffrey Epstein’s latest arrest on sex trafficking charges, a who’s who of the rich and powerful — notably Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton — have rushed to downplay their associations with the financier who is accused of abusing underaged girls.

Now Chelsea Clinton has joined her ex-president father on this who’s who list.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Her representative issued a statement to Politico over the weekend denying reports that the former First Daughter was close friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and the alleged “madam” who has been accused of helping him procure underaged girls for sex.

Read more


Learn the shocking details of Jeffrey Epstein being found in his jail cell almost dead.


Related Articles

Rand Paul Offers To Buy 'Ungrateful' Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

Rand Paul Offers To Buy ‘Ungrateful’ Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Editor Resigns After History of Antisemitism Resurfaces

CNN Editor Resigns After History of Antisemitism Resurfaces

U.S. News
Comments

Meet The Former Epstein ‘Sex Slave’ Who Helped Recruit Underage Girls For The ‘Lolita Express’

U.S. News
comments

“California Is Being Overrun By Rodents” – And In This Case We Aren’t Talking About The Politicians

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is ‘Suicided’

U.S. News
comments

Comments