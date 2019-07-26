Chelsea Clinton Denies Ties to Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Since Jeffrey Epstein’s latest arrest on sex trafficking charges, a who’s who of the rich and powerful — notably Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton — have rushed to downplay their associations with the financier who is accused of abusing underaged girls.

Now Chelsea Clinton has joined her ex-president father on this who’s who list.

Her representative issued a statement to Politico over the weekend denying reports that the former First Daughter was close friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and the alleged “madam” who has been accused of helping him procure underaged girls for sex.

Read more



Learn the shocking details of Jeffrey Epstein being found in his jail cell almost dead.