Radio host Alex Jones offered $1 million to former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton to take a paternity test proving she is the daughter of Bill Clinton.

Jones made the offer on the Wednesday edition of the Alex Jones Show while previewing an upcoming video showing Chelsea being confronted on her father’s alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick.

“We also have a woman confronting Chelsea Clinton who is now the spitting image of Webster Hubbell, no doubt,” Jones said.

“In fact I’ll offer Chelsea Clinton $1 million to the charity of her choice – where she’s looted billions out of Haiti and other places so she doesn’t care – a million dollars to the charity of her choice to have a third-party group do a maternity or a paternity test on her – and you know she’s Webster Hubbell.”

“I mean you look at this new video we’re gonna play when we come back, it is Webster Hubbell… I mean it’s Webster Hubbell. Those are some strong genes. [Continuing in a southern accent] I mean that is daddy’s little girl right there. That is daddy’s girl. That ain’t Bill Clinton’s girl, that’s daddy’s girl right there. I mean I’ve never seen somebody with such a spitting image of their daddy.”

Chelsea’s paternal origins have frequently been thrown into question given her uncanny resemblance to Arkansas attorney Webster Hubbell, who worked alongside Chelsea’s mother Hillary Clinton at the Rose Law Firm.

Political operative Roger Stone claims Chelsea has undergone multiple surgeries to mask the fact that Bill Clinton is not her father.

“She looks just like her daddy [Webster Hubbell], despite four plastic surgeries, the youngest one when she’s only 18. What 18-year-old gets plastic surgery unless you’re trying to, I don’t know, thin out the lips and make you look less like your daddy,” Stone wrote in his book, The Clinton’s War on Women.

Below is the video Jones previewed in which Chelsea is confronted over Juanita Broaddrick’s rape allegations.