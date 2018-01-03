Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

Chelsea Clinton wished The Church of Satan a Happy New Year Tuesday during an exchange on social media.

Amid a Twitter conversation with American model Chrissy Teigen, the former first daughter discussed how she had found herself in numerous threads with the Satanic church the previous year.

“In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together,” Clinton said. “In 2018, it’s… @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”

The official Church of Satan Twitter account responded to Clinton moments after.

“The never ending excitement here is never ending,” the church tweeted.

Clinton excitedly tweeted back, noting that it had “been so long” since their last discussion before wishing the church a Happy New Year.

The Satanic organization replied with equal excitement, likewise offering pleasantries regarding 2018.

“Same to you, here’s to a great 2018!”

The Church of Satan was established in San Francisco, California, in 1966 by Anton Szandor LaVey. Also known as the Black Pope, LaVey reportedly engaged in cannibalism according to his authorized biography.


