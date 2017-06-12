Chelsea Clinton Slams Megyn Kelly for Interviewing 'liar' Alex Jones

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton attacked Infowars founder Alex Jones as “a liar” Sunday night following a sneak preview of his sit down interview with NBC host Megyn Kelly.

“There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar), particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea was responding to a Daily Kos editor’s tweet, which stated, “it is a horrible thing for @megynkelly to give a platform to a Sandy Hook truther. No justification. @msnbc reconsider what you are doing.”

It’s unclear why the Kos editor tagged MSNBC, as Kelly’s show airs on parent station NBC.

On Sunday, Nelba Márquez-Greene‏, the mother of a Sandy Hook child, claimed Jones’ “victims” deserved “equal air time.”

Of course, Chelsea could also be upset over an Infowars segment last week, in which Jones suggested her real father is not former President Bill Clinton, but former Rose Law attorney Webster Hubbell.

“It’s Webster Hubbell. Those are some strong genes,” Jones stated. “I mean that is daddy’s little girl right there. That is daddy’s girl. That ain’t Bill Clinton’s girl, that’s daddy’s girl right there. I mean I’ve never seen somebody with such a spitting image of their daddy.”

Clinton’s mother, former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, has also had it in for Jones and Infowars, earlier this month blaming the website for contributing to her 2016 election loss.

During the campaign, the former secretary of state also directly attacked Alex Jones labeling him a “dark heart” for his analysis of events such as 9/11 and the Oklahoma City bombings.

Last week, Kelly visited Jones in Austin to film an exposé for her new show, “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly,” following a sit down interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly’s sit down interview with Jones is set to air next Sunday. Below is a sneak preview: