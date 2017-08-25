Chelsea Clinton Spars With Infowars Over Tranny Michelle Debate
Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton slammed Infowars.com Thursday over a video in which Alex Jones questioned former First Lady Michelle Obama’s sexuality.

“Michelle Obama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful,” the daughter of two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter, referring to Infowars.

Chelsea was responding to a critical message from a Daily Beast editor, who tweeted an image of Infowars’ Thursday evening splash page, stating enviously, “The president reads this website.”

Alex Jones responded via Twitter: “There’s nothing honorable & brave about staying silent over Bill’s sexual abuse of women.”

On Thursday, Alex Jones published a report asking why Youtube was deleting a video purportedly proving that Michelle Obama is actually a man.

Deceased comedian Joan Rivers once claimed Obama was the first gay president, and that “everyone knows” Michelle Obama is a “tranny” and a “transgender.” She died two months later.

Watch Alex’s report triggering liberals across the web:

Is This Final Proof Michelle Obama Is A Man? #1 Video On The Web

