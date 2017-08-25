Chelsea Clinton Spars With Infowars Over Tranny Michelle Debate

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton slammed Infowars.com Thursday over a video in which Alex Jones questioned former First Lady Michelle Obama’s sexuality.

“Michelle Obama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful,” the daughter of two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter, referring to Infowars.

.@MichelleObama is everything this site will never be-honorable, brave, beloved, beautiful. Don't need to watch an awful video to know that. https://t.co/0L8tyUiw0k — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 25, 2017

Chelsea was responding to a critical message from a Daily Beast editor, who tweeted an image of Infowars’ Thursday evening splash page, stating enviously, “The president reads this website.”

This is leading InfoWars right now. The video is even worse than you think it is. The president reads this website. pic.twitter.com/cbjqePW0Ec — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 25, 2017

Alex Jones responded via Twitter: “There’s nothing honorable & brave about staying silent over Bill’s sexual abuse of women.”

There's nothing honorable & brave about staying silent over Bill's sexual abuse of women.https://t.co/XmhdDNPCqn #tcot https://t.co/u6HbQXw0ai — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 25, 2017

On Thursday, Alex Jones published a report asking why Youtube was deleting a video purportedly proving that Michelle Obama is actually a man.

Deceased comedian Joan Rivers once claimed Obama was the first gay president, and that “everyone knows” Michelle Obama is a “tranny” and a “transgender.” She died two months later.

Watch Alex’s report triggering liberals across the web:

Is This Final Proof Michelle Obama Is A Man? #1 Video On The Web

