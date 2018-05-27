Chelsea Clinton: Trump 'Degrades What It Means To Be American'

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton lashed out at President Donald Trump during an interview with The Guardian claiming that his words and actions “degrade what it means to be an American.”

Clinton, who was doing press for her latest children’s book “She Persisted Around The World,” lamented that the way Trump behaves has changed the way Americans communicate. She admitted that it has even changed the way she thinks about and responds to criticism.

Clinton said that she used to simply ignore personal attacks on social media and explained that she now sees the importance in calling people out.

She told the The Guardian, “Now I’ve come to feel differently, because I think that the way that our president and many people around him have not only mainstreamed hate, but mainlined it, is so deeply dangerous.”

