Chelsea Clinton Wants Her Kids to 'Erode Their White Privilege'

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton explained she wants to raise her children in a manner that helps them erode their “white privilege.”

During a Zoom discussion with Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Clinton ludicrously claimed it’s important for her children to acknowledge their privilege — because mail-in voting.

“You know, 40% of Americans with disabilities report that they have real challenges voting in person. And so in states where there haven’t been, kind of, no-excuse absentee voting or where there hasn’t been the introduction of early voting yet, you know, it still isn’t, kind of, easy, fair or equal for many Americans to vote,” Clinton told Rep. Pressley during the Women for Biden call.

Clinton then segued to talking about why disenfranchised voters are the reason she needs to indoctrinate her children to feel white guilt over the color of their skin.

“And I think it’s really important that my children understand that. And I think it’s particularly important that they understand that as white children of privilege, because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives to ensure more people are enfranchised and that equality isn’t just an ideal,” Clinton said.

President Trump has claimed Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate voting in person in favor of mail-in ballots, which he says are ripe for fraud and abuse — not to mention the fact that voting this way will delay the results of the election.

80 Million Unsolicited Ballots are impossible for election centers to tabulate accurately. The Democrats know this better than anyone else. The fraud and abuse will be an embarrassment to our Country. Hopefully the Courts will stop this scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

