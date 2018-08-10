Chelsea Clinton Will Headline Pro-Abortion Rally Opposing Brett Kavanaugh

Chelsea Clinton will be back in the spotlight Saturday during a pro-abortion rally opposing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Washington Examiner reports Clinton confirmed she is a speaker at the “Rise Up for Roe” rally in New York City. Organizers include Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Demand Justice Initiative.

Like her mother and father, Chelsea Clinton has been a strong advocate for abortion on demand. While campaigning for her mother in 2016, she defended the abortion giant Planned Parenthood, claiming, “We need to do everything we can to protect it.” The Clintons championed the radical pro-abortion positions that abortions should be taxpayer-funded and readily available for any reason a woman wants through all nine months of pregnancy.

