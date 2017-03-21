Chelsea Handler Botches Tweet Attacking Trump's Grandchild

Talk show host Chelsea Handler tweeted a joke mocking President Donald Trump’s unborn grandchild Monday afternoon, but appeared to misspell the word “genes,” leading Trump’s sons to reply with the correct spelling.
“I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby,” Handler tweeted. “Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”
I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017
Handler had apparently attempted to use the word “genes.”
Donald Trump Jr. replied to Handler’s post to correct the mistake, writing: “Jeans??? I guess I’m not at all surprised… but really?!?! #genes”
Jeans??? I guess I'm not at all surprised… but really?!?! #genes https://t.co/fIUJwEtl8U
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2017
A short time later, Eric Trump — who announced earlier Monday that he and wife Lara are expecting a boy in September — also replied to correct the tweet and remind Handler he is expecting a son.
Somewhat ironically, Handler mocked Melania Trump’s English skills in a recent interview at Sundance, during which she said she would never interview the First Lady on her Netflix talk show.