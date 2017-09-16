Chelsea Handler Calls Ben Carson A 'Black White Supremacist'

In a preview clip from Friday’s edition of her Netflix show, comedian Chelsea Handler strung together three minutes worth of jokes about the Trump administration being racist that included some strange claims.

Handler’s show, which can actually be entertaining, often blends news and comedy in a fashion not dissimilar to what’s done on “The Daily Show” or “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update segment. In fact, the clip released ahead of Friday’s episode follows those formats pretty closely.

The segment is supposed to function as a darkly humorous explainer on various kinds of racism in modern America. As Handler tackled the Ku Klux Klan, she said Trump “likes” David Duke “because he enjoys anything that might wizz on him.”

