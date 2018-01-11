Chelsea Handler Claims Trump is Blackmailing Lindsey Graham With "Dick Sucking Video"

Comedian Chelsea Handler plumbed new depths of vulgarity when she claimed that Donald Trump must be blackmailing Senator Lindsey Graham with a “dick sucking video”.

Handler took to Twitter last night to ask, “Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Rumors that Graham is gay have been swirling for years, partly because the 62-year-old Senator is not married. Left-wing comedians have repeatedly joked about his effeminate mannerisms, seemingly shielded from charges of homophobia simply because Graham is a Republican.

However, Handler’s attempt to ‘out’ Graham as a homosexual is being seen by many on the right as a homophobic remark. The left often wastes no time in using such slurs, so long as they’re aimed at their political adversaries.

Last year, Stephen Colbert stoked controversy during an anti-Trump rant when he blurted, “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” forcing the Late Show host into a mealy mouthed apology.

Respondents to Handler’s tweet didn’t hold back.

“Drunk tweeting again, Chelsea..? And it’s only Wednesday…,” remarked one.

“Keep being a voice for the Democrats while you use homosexuality as an insult. The @GOP will gladly take the LGBT votes,” added another.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Video: Democrat Governor Threatens To Punch Out President Trump

Video: Democrat Governor Threatens To Punch Out President Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Vows to Protect Americans From "High Crime" Immigrants

Trump Vows to Protect Americans From “High Crime” Immigrants

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s First Medical Check-Up as President Set for Friday

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Asks ‘Why The Outrage?’ On Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Analyst Philip Mudd: “I’m A Proud Shitholer”; Says Don Lemon Seen As “N*gger”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments