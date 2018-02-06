Chelsea Handler: I'll Sleep With A Republican For 'Bipartisanship'

Chelsea Handler is looking to sleep with a Republican man so she can reach ‘some level of bipartisanship.’

Men. If you’re a Republican YOU NEED TO RUN AND RUN FAST. Do not pass go, do not collect $200 … RUN.

In my effort to achieve some level of bipartisanship, my goal this year was to sleep with a Republican—

voluntarily. It’s going to be tricky. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 6, 2018

This is surely a sign of the end of times.

Not like you have a lot of options. — PartyOfOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) February 6, 2018

What are the odds that Republican men all over the world just did a collective all-over body gross-out shiver when they saw this tweet?

