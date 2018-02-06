Chelsea Handler: I'll Sleep With A Republican For 'Bipartisanship'

Image Credits: Tara Ziemba/WireImage.

Chelsea Handler is looking to sleep with a Republican man so she can reach ‘some level of bipartisanship.’

Men. If you’re a Republican YOU NEED TO RUN AND RUN FAST. Do not pass go, do not collect $200 … RUN.

This is surely a sign of the end of times.

What are the odds that Republican men all over the world just did a collective all-over body gross-out shiver when they saw this tweet?

Read more


Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

Schiff Trolled by Russian Pranksters

NYC School Cancels Daddy-Daughter Dance Over Gender-Neutral Policy

