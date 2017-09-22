Hollywood Elite Side With Bloodthirsty North Korean Dictator Over President Trump

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s warning letter to President Donald Trump this week, writing on her social media account that the threatening letter sounded “a little bit more sane” than Trump — and suggesting the two countries trade leaders.

“Uhhhh. Kim Jung’s letter to @realDonaldTrump is a little bit more sane than @realDonaldTrump. Maybe we trade?” the host of Netflix’s Chelsea wrote in a tweet late Thursday night.

In a letter to Trump this week, Kim called Trump a “gangster fond of playing with fire” and said the president’s speech at the U.N. earlier this week — in which Trump vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea, and called Kim “Rocket Man” — was “mentally deranged behavior.”

“A frightened dog barks louder,” the North Korean leader said in a statement, referring to Trump’s U.N. speech. “I’d like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world.”

