Comedian Chelsea Handler was slammed on social media on Thursday for posting a tweet about a Republican Senator that many users saw as “homophobic” and in poor taste.

“If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC,” Handler tweeted.

Many on social media were not amused and derided Handler’s joke as homophobic, tired, and lazy.

Read more