Chelsea Manning’s Platform Will One Day Be the Democrat Mainstream

Image Credits: Katy Blackwood / Wiki.

Famed leaker Chelsea Manning is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, and the transgender activist has quite the platform for a Democratic primary.

Manning’s top three issues, according to a recent Associated Press profile: eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), abolish national borders and close down all prisons.

All of these ideas would have earned the mockery of Democrats just a few years ago, but now at least one of Manning’s issues has mainstream acceptance among liberals: getting rid of ICE.

