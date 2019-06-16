Cher Wishes Trump ‘Was Locked In a Hot Cage with Dirty Water’

Left-wing pop singer Cher is once again on the attack against President Donald Trump over immigration policy as she reacts to the newest reports of ICE detentions.

Cher jumped to her Twitter account to bemoan the renewed reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is holding children of illegal aliens who tried to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cher was apparently so incensed that she said she wished the president was “Locked In Hot Cage, With Dirty Water.”

Cher went on with a series of unsupported accusations:

Wish He Was Locked In Hot Cage, With Dirty Water.”

