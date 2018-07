Wolf packs from Chernobyl’s toxic nuclear disaster zone could spread mutant radioactive genes across Europe, a new study has suggested.

For the first time evidence has been found that grey wolves are leaving the 1,600 square mile (4,300 square km) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ).

After being abandoned in 1986 following a nuclear explosion, the ‘dead zone’ has become home to many wild animals including lynx, mouse, boars and horses.

Read more