Chicago: 'Black Lives Matter' Mural Painted Over to Read 'All Lives Matter'

Peaceful protesters on Tuesday painted over a “Black Lives Matter” mural in Oak Park to make it read “All Lives Matter.”

The peaceful protesters were accused of “hate” and “racism” for their message of unity.

From ABC 7, “‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Oak Park defaced, painted over to read ‘All Lives Matter'”:

A Black Lives Matter mural in west suburban Oak Park has been defaced, officials said. Crews were working to clean the mural on Scoville Avenue just south of Lake Street Wednesday morning. […] Parts of the mural was painted over in order to make it read “All Lives Matter.”

I love how these youths act like they’re taking part in some anti-establishment revolution as they’re reciting propaganda slogans put out by the Fortune 500.

Whereas state-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” graffiti is being painted on streets all over the country a couple who painted over one of these murals in Contra Costa Country was hit with hate crime charges.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on Tuesday charged the peaceful protesters seen painting over a city-approved Black Lives Matter street mural with a hate crime and is seeking to put them in prison for a year.

https://t.co/zH5P8ZL2Mj — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 8, 2020

There are people getting fired from their jobs for tweeting “All Lives Matter.”

NBA announcer Grant Napear fired over 'All Lives Matter' comment https://t.co/TXklHWFnWH pic.twitter.com/W93XhLxae1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2020

Professors who tweet “White Lives Don’t Matter” are rewarded with full professorships.

Cambridge Rewards Academic Priyamvada Gopal Who Said 'White Lives Don't Matter' With Full Professorship https://t.co/wOuEIliixR — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 25, 2020

If Corporate America is pouring 1.7 billion into your coffers you’re not fighting a revolution against the system.

What a scam Corporate America pledges $1.7 billion to BLMhttps://t.co/nM3Pzd9DOQ — MaReQ🌟🌟🌟 (@Mareq16) June 14, 2020

The more I think about what’s occurred since the corona-shutdown began the more it seems like this effort to spark a race war is just to divide and conquer the masses to keep them from uniting against the $6 trillion bailout which Rep Thomas Massie accurately predicted would be the “largest wealth transfer from taxpayers to the super rich” in American history.

The recent surge in the price of Amazon's shares has propelled Jeff Bezos’ wealth higher than it was prior to his divorce when it decreased by 25% as part of a divorce settlement with Mackenzie Bezos, who has also become the world’s second-richest woman.https://t.co/kLo1sEx1b4 — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) July 3, 2020

The biggest companies in America looted the treasury for trillions, had all their competition deemed “unessential” and forcibly shut down for months on end (while nearly everyone’s stimulus checks went straight to them) and then pushed this Cultural Revolution to distract from their crimes and shut down all dissenters in the name of fighting “hate” and “misinformation.”

