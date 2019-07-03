Chicago Cops Have ‘Deep Mistrust’ of State’s Attorney’s Office - Police Union

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Citing what it described as a “deep mistrust,” the union representing Chicago police officers called this week for a special prosecutor for any Cook County, Ill., case in which a police officer is a victim of a crime or has been charged with misconduct.

The request was made Monday, in a letter to the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office has handled the alleged assault case involving “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

The letter, from Chicago Lodge No. 7 of the Fraternal Order of Police, accuses the prosecutor’s office of violating the Rights of Crime Victims and Witnesses Act in cases where the crime victims are police officers.

