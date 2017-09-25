Chicago Kicks Off Fall With Nearly 40 People Shot Over The Weekend

Chicago greeted the first official weekend of the fall season with bloodshed as more than three-dozen people were shot in the city.
Since the start of 2017, at least 473 people — including three this past weekend — have been shot dead in the city, according to data collected by the Chicago Sun-Times.
A total of 37 people, seven more than previous weekend reports the Chicago Tribune, were shot from 7:30 p.m. on Friday through approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Times, gun violence claimed 184 people in Chicago from June 21 to Sept. 21. The city has recorded more than 507 homicides so far in 2017.