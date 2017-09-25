Chicago Kicks Off Fall With Nearly 40 People Shot Over The Weekend

Chicago greeted the first official weekend of the fall season with bloodshed as more than three-dozen people were shot in the city.

Since the start of 2017, at least 473 people — including three this past weekend — have been shot dead in the city, according to data collected by the Chicago Sun-Times.

A total of 37 people, seven more than previous weekend reports the Chicago Tribune, were shot from 7:30 p.m. on Friday through approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Times, gun violence claimed 184 people in Chicago from June 21 to Sept. 21. The city has recorded more than 507 homicides so far in 2017.

Read more