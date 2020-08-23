Chicago: Man Steals 14-Year-Old's Bike And Calls Him A Racist

A 22-year-old African-American man was arrested earlier this week in Chicago and charged with two counts of felony robbery after he allegedly stole a 14-year-old boy’s bike and called him a racist.

CWB Chicago reports that Isaac Lacy on Tuesday allegedly robbed a boy of his bike outside a Logan Square cycle shop and told him, “You’re a racist and you ain’t gonna do sh*t.”

“Then, the man rode the kid’s bike a couple of blocks and robbed someone else, prosecutors say,” CWB Chicago reported.

From CWB Chicago:

Prosecutors said Lacy walked up to the 14-year-old and another juvenile outside Boulevard Bikes, 2768 North Milwaukee, a little after 1 p.m. and asked for a cigarette. Then, he called them both racists, ripped away one of their bikes, and all but dared the “racist” juveniles to do anything about it, according to the story prosecutors presented during Lacy’s bond court appearance. […] Judge Mary Marubio ordered Lacy held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He will need to post a $10,000 deposit bond to get out of jail before trial.

Look to see whether Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx lets him off in the name of social and racial justice.

Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges against 29.9% of felony defendants during the first three years of her tenure, much higher than the 19.4% dropped during Anita Alvarez’s last three years in office. Here’s a detailed breakdown. https://t.co/3AMGVZlmgw — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 10, 2020

