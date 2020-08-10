Chicago: Mass Looting And Rioting Breaks Out After Black Gunman Wounded by Police

Mass looting and rioting broke out in Chicago on Sunday night after a reportedly armed black suspect in his “late teens or early 20s” was wounded in a shootout with police in Englewood.
Any excuse to loot will do.
Huge crowd Looting @Nordstrom #Chicago #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/Z7R1mil80O
— GOPrincess 🇺🇸 MN Mama (@GOPrincess) August 10, 2020
Witnesses described seeing “hundreds” of cars driving around the city hitting up high-end store after high-end store to loot.
8/9/20 Chicago riots and looting Credit: Jasmyne Bennett on FB Live pic.twitter.com/44OGax8MH1
— Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020
WERE BACK AT IT AGAIN VIDEO FROM USER SHOWS THEIRS A TON AND WHEN I MEAN A TON THEIRS A LOT OF STORES BEING LOOTED RN IN CHICAGO!#CHICAGO #CRAZY #RIOTS #LOOTING #RIOTS2020 #chicagoriots #LOOTERS #COPS #STORES pic.twitter.com/LNAtbxkWaM
— Blue_criminal (@blue_criminalv) August 10, 2020
Rioters tried to hit police with their cars:
Rioters in Chicago tried to hit some cops with their car. #ChicagoProtests 🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/awy1xkozph
— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 10, 2020
A cop was hit in the face with a giant object to cheers.
Cops are being attacked in Chicago tonight.
Chicago is in total chaos and Mayor Lori Lightfoot hasn’t said sh&t. pic.twitter.com/Pc2me5x8Dl
— Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) August 10, 2020
There were shots fired:
Chicago pic.twitter.com/YUYNzpdu6k
— boot licker viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 10, 2020
Massive looting all over downtown #Chicago. I swear, they have hit every and any store they wanted. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/71NXM9U0hc
— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 10, 2020
Looters lived-streamed on social media:
How dumb do you have to be to live stream yourself looting. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/uQ1gOWlxyK
— Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) August 10, 2020
Looter shouts “I can’t breathe” as she runs through store looking for something to remove security tags. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/uElON1OYmf
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2020
How does this fit with the media’s narrative that black people are “terrified” that police will shoot them at any moment for any reason without the slightest provocation?
8/9/20 Chicago Credit: Taeshia Rochon (Sadly, the livestream ended) pic.twitter.com/a2mBQwd5sO
— Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020
Do any of these folks look “terrified” that police are going to shoot them at any moment just for the “crime” of “being black”?
— sareena✡✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊ (@sareena_v) August 10, 2020
There are literally hundreds of looters in Chicago right now, hitting all the stores. pic.twitter.com/rXpdhZFEOZ
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020
Insanity, and this is over a police shooting of an armed suspect. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/JVheab3Bxx
— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 10, 2020
Lots of people stealing bread for their families tonight in Chicago. Boxes and boxes of bread #Chicagoriots pic.twitter.com/Ea6bdyWEuG
— Jimbo Slice (@jconroysd) August 10, 2020
More cars came. Arrested another man. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago pic.twitter.com/6HLJELNLbJ
— Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020
Rioters were seen egging each other on to attack police.
Chicago pic.twitter.com/GliFMsYdFH
— boot licker viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 10, 2020
Chicago police try to maintain law and order as looters hit luxury stores. pic.twitter.com/jvx8jC9GC2
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020
Do any of these folks look like they’re grieving over someone being shot?
Video a friend on IG posted of looting in #Chicago happening right now. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/8etKmIn13U
— Brian Dawe (@DJBrianDawe) August 10, 2020
Man arrested after two people were carrying large poles. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago pic.twitter.com/jzUhD8cd80
— Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020
Chicago streets flooded by looters. Came in cars. Rampant looting of all luxury stores in downtown. I made this video from my room pic.twitter.com/AuNgkpA7dm
— Muneeb Alam (@Muneeb_Alam) August 10, 2020
8/9/20 Chicago Walgreens looted. Watch Chicago PD pull up. Credit: Josh MBK Bryant pic.twitter.com/BUPAv48sWZ
— Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) August 10, 2020
Marcus store #Chicago pic.twitter.com/ioSxZjhuDn
— Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020
This is the gun police say was dropped by the shooter in Englewood.
