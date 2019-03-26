Chicago Mayor Fumes: Smollett's Dropped Charges A 'Whitewash Of Justice'

The 16 felony charges dropped by Cook County prosecutors against actor Jussie Smollett represent a “whitewash of justice,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“This is a whitewash of justice,” Emanuel said Tuesday during a joint press conference with the Chicago Police. “A grand jury could not have been clearer.”

“I’d like to remind everybody that a grand jury indicted this individual based on only a piece of the evidence that the police had collected in that period of a time. So a grand jury actually brought the charges.”

“Where is the accountability in the system?” he added. “You cannot have, because of a person’s position, one set of rules apply to them and another set of rules apply to everybody else.”

Smollett exploited Chicago’s hate crime laws to his advantage, the Chicago mayor asserted.

“He took those laws, turned them inside out, upside down, for only one thing: himself,” he said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also expressed his frustration during the press conference.

“Do I think justice was served? No…I think this city is still owed an apology,” he told reporters.

“They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system.”

“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. Period,” Johnson added. “If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.”

The Cook County Attorney’s Office led by Soros-backed prosecutor Kim Foxx released a statement about the stunning reversal.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the statement said.

