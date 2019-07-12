Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Bans ICE from Police Database Before Raids

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said Wednesday that the Windy City has made moves to bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from accessing its police databases amid reports of potential raids in more than 10 major U.S. cities slated for Sunday.

“They will not team up with ICE to detain any resident. We have also cut off ICE access from any CPD databases and that will remain permanent,” Lightfoot said. “Chicago is and will always be a welcoming city that will never tolerate ICE tearing our families apart.”

In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the city’s Citizen and Law Enforcement Analysis and Reporting (CLEAR) database will not be available to ICE officials, though several federal government agencies will still have access.

