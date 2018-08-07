Chicago Mayor's Re-Election In Doubt After 11 Killed, None Arrested In Bloody Weekend

After a bloody Chicago weekend that left a dozen dead and another 62 wounded, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is facing a mounting political crisis — with his rivals emboldened as they aim to unseat him in the looming mayoral election.

Several of Emanuel’s 10 challengers slammed the prominent Democrat for the city’s soaring crime and blamed him for everything from an understaffed police force to a lack of investment in Chicago’s economically downtrodden neighborhoods.

Emanuel has tried to fend off the attacks while calming an alarmed electorate, but the latest violence has only fueled the calls for political change in the February election.

